$0.61 EPS Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. AGNC Investment reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,641. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

