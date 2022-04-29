$0.64 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.55. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,108. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,977,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Aaron’s by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

