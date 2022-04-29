$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.88.

Shares of RGEN traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

