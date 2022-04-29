$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will report $1.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics posted sales of $3.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00). Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.15% and a negative return on equity of 108.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 73,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,219. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.