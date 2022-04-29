$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of GSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. 4,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.67. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 296,900 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.