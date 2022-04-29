11,947 Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GEEXU remained flat at $$10.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,718. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEEXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.