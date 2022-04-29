1,246 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.93. 34,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.76 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

