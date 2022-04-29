17,076 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 188,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,971. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

