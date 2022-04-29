17,261 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

