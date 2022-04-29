1,809 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

