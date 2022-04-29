$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to post sales of $190,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $750,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,251. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

