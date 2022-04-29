2,175 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

