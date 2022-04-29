$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report $22.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.95 million. eGain reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,013,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eGain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 62,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,993. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.