$227.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $227.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

CMLS stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 117,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.87. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

