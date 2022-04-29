$229.07 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to post sales of $229.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.30 million and the lowest is $225.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $873.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 73,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.