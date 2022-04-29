$29.78 Million in Sales Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) to report $29.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.55 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. iSun reported sales of $7.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year sales of $151.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $165.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iSun.

Get iSun alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISUN shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on iSun from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in iSun by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iSun by 21.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSun stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,383. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.21.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.