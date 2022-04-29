$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

KDP traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $37.40. 7,760,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,008. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

