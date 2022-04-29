$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Blackstone reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.87. 82,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,698. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 809,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 41.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.