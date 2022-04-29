3,000 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.
Sempra Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.