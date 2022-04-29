3,000 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.