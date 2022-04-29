$31.66 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $31.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 471.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $131.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.07 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $231.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 464,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,028. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.