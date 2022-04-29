31,700 Shares in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.97 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.