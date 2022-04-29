$363.10 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report $363.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.20 million. Infinera posted sales of $330.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 1,437,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Infinera has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

