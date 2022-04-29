3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

MMM traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $146.02. 69,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

