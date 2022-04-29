3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.3M also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

