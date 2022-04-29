3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

MMM stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. 74,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,149. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

