3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.29. 3M also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.750-$11.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

