$50.44 Million in Sales Expected for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to post $50.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the lowest is $50.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $229.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 9,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

