5,144 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $93.64.

