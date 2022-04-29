$56.23 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to announce $56.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $275.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.23 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

INSE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

