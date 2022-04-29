$795.67 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $795.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $784.80 million to $807.74 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,815. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $449,898,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $150,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

