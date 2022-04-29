$831.18 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $831.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.10 million and the highest is $844.15 million. Donaldson reported sales of $765.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.