868 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

