89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.36. 165,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 173,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.21. Research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

