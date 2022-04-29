8PAY Price Reaches $0.0312 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1.27 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.03 or 0.07254596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

