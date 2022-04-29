AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.89.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

