AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. 81,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

