Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 89100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

