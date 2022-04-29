Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 89100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
See Also
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.