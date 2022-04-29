Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a growth of 204.4% from the March 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 827,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,327. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.