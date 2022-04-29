Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 611,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $8,250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accolade by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

