Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 611,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $8,250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accolade by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
