Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Lowered to €17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.25 ($21.77) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.74) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.57.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Acerinox ( OTCMKTS:ANIOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

