Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $5,858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.70 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.