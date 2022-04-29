AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Down 6.3%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. 162,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.
AcuityAds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)
