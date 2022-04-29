Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.56.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.64 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 446.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
