Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.56.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.64 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 446.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.