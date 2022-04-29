AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 4,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.39% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

