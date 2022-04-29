Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($155.91) to €141.00 ($151.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($187.10) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ANNSF stock remained flat at $$147.69 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

