Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

