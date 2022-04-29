African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,434,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 17,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. African Gold Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

