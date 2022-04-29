Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGGZF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.51. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.