AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGNC. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

