Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been given a $76.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,786. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

